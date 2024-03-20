School bus driver cited after rolling bus with students aboard in Scandia

SCANDIA, Minn. — A driver was cited Wednesday afternoon after rolling a school bus with children on board.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it received a report around 4:22 p.m. of a school bus rollover on the 13000 block of 188th Street North in Scandia.

Six elementary-age students and the driver were on the bus at the time of the crash. Two children were evaluated on scene by emergency medical services. They were both released.

The bus driver allegedly became distracted when departing from a bus stop when they struck a berm, causing the bus to flip, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver, a 61-year-old woman from Forest Lake, was cited for failure to drive with due care.

Parents were notified of the crash and picked up the children to take them home.