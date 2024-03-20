Orphaned otters make a splash at Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pups came to the Minnesota Zoo from Alaska back in October, 6-month-old Nuka and 9-month-old Denali have made great strides.

"It's pretty amazing how much they've grown," said Tara Grace, a zoologist at the Minnesota Zoo. "They've taken leaps and bounds in their care and their trust with us."

The two sea otters have each gained just under 20 pounds since coming to the zoo.

"As you can see, she's out here swimming, doing her own thing, eating her food," said Grace, in regard to Nuka.

For several months, trainers have been providing 24-hour care, taking on the duties a mother would: Grooming, acclimating the otters to the pool and helping them progress from bottle feeding to solid foods: like clams, shrimp and mussels, and lots of them.

"They eat about 25% of their body weight each day," said Grace.

The otters have developed their own distinct personalities; Denali is smart, but cautious, while Nuka is the outgoing one.

"She has no care in the world. She's so trusting of us as humans and her caregivers that she would follow us anywhere. She probably would jump in our laps if we let her," said Grace.

The two otters are like sisters now.

"They groom each other, they sleep with each other," said Grace.

The otters will stay here at the zoo in their forever home, while zookeepers care for Nuka and Denali, who they said wouldn't be here today without this help.

Nuka and Denali are joining three other male sea otters at the zoo. The best time to get a look at the otters is in the morning, when they are most active.