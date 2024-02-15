School bus driver suspected of DWI after driving off roadway with 49 students

RUSH CITY, Minn. — A 59-year-old Harris resident is accused of being intoxicated when they drove a school bus filled with students off a roadway Thursday morning.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, the agency was notified at 8:13 a.m. that a school bus with Rush City Public Schools had gone off the roadway. The incident happened at Game Avenue, north of Tiger Trail.

Officials say there were 49 students on the bus, but there were no reported injuries.

Chisago County Sheriff's Office

When deputies arrived minutes later, they interviewed the bus driver and "observed signs of alcohol impairment," officials said. The driver was later arrested and booked into Chisago County Jail for suspicion of DWI.

"Additional charges are being assessed and will be referred to the Chisago County Attorney's Office for review and formal charging," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff's office and the Rush City Public Schools Administration.