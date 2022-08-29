Schatzlein Saddle Shop in Mpls. to close after 115 years in business

MINNEAPOLIS -- A family-owned saddle shop will close after over a century of business in Minneapolis.

On Sunday, Schatzlein Saddle Shop along Lake Street announced "with a heavy heart" that the store will close after 115 years in business, adding that it's time for some family members to retire.

"It's been an incredible ride. Ultimately we would love to stay open, but at this time it is not possible. What's carried us on so long are all of our valued and loyal customers who have shopped at Schatzlein's for so long," the Facebook post said. "We will be sad to see the store close and will miss seeing each and everyone of you and know you will too."

No specific date was given for the closure, but the liquidation sale began Monday.

The business was established in 1907.