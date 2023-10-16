Watch CBS News
Savor fall with this Apple Blossom Tart recipe

By WCCO Staff

Take full advantage of apple season with this Apple Blossom Tart
MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO's Rebecca Kolls has a beautiful blooming tart idea that is nothing short of delicious!

Apple Blossom Tart

All you need:

  • Puff pastry dough, find in the frozen section of grocery store, thawed at room temperature (about 45 min)
  • 4 Apples
  • 2T Lemon juice
  • 6 T Butter
  • 2 T Brown sugar (to desired sweetness)
  • 2t Cinnamon
  • 2t vanilla
  • ¼ c Walnuts chopped
All you do:

  1. Preheat oven 350
  2. Spray muffin tin with non-stick spray
  3. Using 2 apples, cut in half then quartered slice thinly. Slice out any core
  4. Toss sliced apples with squeezed lemon juice
  5. Microwave on high in 30-second intervals until slices are pliable but not mushy
  6. Peel 2 apples, core and chop into small pieces. 
  7. Sprinkle with brown sugar, cinnamon, 4 T melted butter, vanilla and toasted walnuts
  8. Roll out puff pastry
  9. Sprinkle surface with flour, roll 1 sheet pastry dough into a rectangle
  10. Cut into 6 equal strips
  11. Add a thin line of the chopped apple sugar mixture along base of apple slices.
  12. Fold dough over the chopped apple and over 1/2 sliced apples. Brush top of folded dough with melted butter and gently but tightly roll like a pinwheel, roll big enough to fit in muffin tin
  13. Bake 30 min or until golden brown
  14. Allow to cool slightly
  15. Drizzle with caramel sauce if desired and lightly sprinkle with powdered sugar
