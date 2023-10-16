Savor fall with this Apple Blossom Tart recipe
MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO's Rebecca Kolls has a beautiful blooming tart idea that is nothing short of delicious!
Apple Blossom Tart
All you need:
- Puff pastry dough, find in the frozen section of grocery store, thawed at room temperature (about 45 min)
- 4 Apples
- 2T Lemon juice
- 6 T Butter
- 2 T Brown sugar (to desired sweetness)
- 2t Cinnamon
- 2t vanilla
- ¼ c Walnuts chopped
All you do:
- Preheat oven 350
- Spray muffin tin with non-stick spray
- Using 2 apples, cut in half then quartered slice thinly. Slice out any core
- Toss sliced apples with squeezed lemon juice
- Microwave on high in 30-second intervals until slices are pliable but not mushy
- Peel 2 apples, core and chop into small pieces.
- Sprinkle with brown sugar, cinnamon, 4 T melted butter, vanilla and toasted walnuts
- Roll out puff pastry
- Sprinkle surface with flour, roll 1 sheet pastry dough into a rectangle
- Cut into 6 equal strips
- Add a thin line of the chopped apple sugar mixture along base of apple slices.
- Fold dough over the chopped apple and over 1/2 sliced apples. Brush top of folded dough with melted butter and gently but tightly roll like a pinwheel, roll big enough to fit in muffin tin
- Bake 30 min or until golden brown
- Allow to cool slightly
- Drizzle with caramel sauce if desired and lightly sprinkle with powdered sugar
