Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Sartell woman, 18, dies in central Minnesota crash

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 23, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 23, 2024 01:35

AVON, Minn. — Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating a crash that killed a teenager and seriously injured another Tuesday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it received reports of a crash at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 52/Two Rivers Road in Avon around 2:17 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found two vehicles with heavy damage in the ditch of County Road 9. 

Investigators learned a 62-year-old man had been driving his 2014 Chrysler Town and Country southbound on County Road 9 when he entered the intersection with County Road 52. As he entered, he allegedly saw a car enter the intersection in front of him from the west. That's when he struck the driver's side of the other car, a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.

The sheriff's office says the westbound and eastbound traffic on County Road 52 at County Road 9 is controlled by two stop signs, while traffic traveling northbound and southbound does not stop.

The driver of the Pontiac, 18-year-old Ellie Wittstruck from Sartell, died from injuries suffered in the crash. The passenger, an 18-year-old woman from St. Cloud was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler suffered minor injuries.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.