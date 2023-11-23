Salvation Army in downtown Mpls. serving up warm Thanksgiving meal

MINNEAPOLIS — For so many, Thanksgiving is all about food and family, but in this season of gathering, there are many of our neighbors who struggle to put a warm meal on the table.

The Salvation Army's 16th annual Thanksgiving breakfast for the homeless takes place at the organization's Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis on Currie Ave. Thursday from 5:30 - 6:30 a.m.

2.4 Ministries, which is sponsored by Grace Fellowship Church in Brooklyn Park, will be serving up fellowship, as well as grits, oatmeal, cold cereal, coffee, milk and water. They will also be handing out sandwiches, pastries and hygiene kits later in the day.