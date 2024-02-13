Saint Paul Library's limited edition 'laser loon' library cards fly off shelves

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — It was an unlikely icon born from the search for a new state flag. The laser loon didn't end up making the cut, but now lives on as a library card.

The Saint Paul Public Library revealed the limited edition card on social media, creating lots of hype online which led to a rush of people across the city's 13 public libraries. https://fb.watch/qbTgAW6oZ3/

"I saw a post on Reddit about it, and I was like I gotta have one. I'm a big enough nerd that I need a rare library card!" Saint Paul resident Andrew Sneeringer said after he picked up his card.

Library director Maureen Hartman said the communications department came up with the idea in December during the Minnesota state flag redesign process. The card they designed was inspired by a few different flag submissions, including the laser loon.

"It may not have been chosen for the flag but I gotta have it on something!" Sneeringer said.

Hartman hopes it highlights the importance of libraries and gets more people in the door to see what they have to offer.

"Sometimes people are in support of the library but they kind of forget that we exist. So it's so important to do campaigns like this that remind people of the joy and the fun and importance of our libraries," she said.

The library is offering the cards for free to Saint Paul residents. Those with existing library cards can get a new one, or they can keep their accounts and get a sticker to cover their old cold. https://sppl.org/laser-loon/

"We have really a limited edition and when they are gone, they're gone!" said Hartman.

The Friends of St. Paul Public Library's online shop also has some limited edition laser loon merch.