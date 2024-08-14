Watch CBS News
Olympian Ryan Lochte hosting weekend swimming clinics in Plymouth

By Jeff Wagner

/ CBS Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — If the swimmer in your life has Olympic dreams, they might want to visit Life Time in Plymouth this weekend.

Four-time Olympian Ryan Lochte will be there to teach several clinics.

WCCO had the chance to catch up with the 12-time medalist, six of which are gold, on what swimmers will learn and why he's a Vikings fan.

Lochte's Swim Academy is happening on Saturday and Sunday at Life Time Plymouth. The clinics run for three hours with two sessions each day.

Prices start at $250 for participants and $100 for spectators. If you'd like to register, click here.

Jeff Wagner
Jeff Wagner joined the WCCO-TV team in November 2016 as a general assignment reporter, and now anchors WCCO's Saturday evening newscasts. Although he's new to Minnesota, he's called the Midwest home his entire life.

