Ryan Charles Rooney sentenced to life with possibility of release for murdering wife in 2021

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A man convicted of murdering his wife at a hotel in Eden Prairie in 2021 will spend at least three decades in prison.

A judge on Monday sentenced Ryan Charles Rooney, 36, to life in prison with the possibility of release after 30 years, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

A jury found Rooney guilty of first-degree murder in November.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities found Rooney with "significant injuries" during a welfare check in a room at the Residence Inn on the 7700 block of Flying Cloud Drive on Nov. 2, 2021.

Rooney's wife was found dead in the room. Two children under 2 years old were also present when police arrived.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.