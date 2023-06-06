Watch CBS News
Round Lake Beach in Eden Prairie closes due to high levels of bacteria

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Round Lake Beach in Eden Prairie is temporarily closed due to "unsafe levels of bacteria."

The city says the lake will be closed for swimming while crews test the water.

Last week, Schulze Lake in Eagan closed after more than 60 people got sick while swimming in the water. The lake will stay closed until Thursday.

