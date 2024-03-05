Roughly 1,000 nursing home workers hit the picket lines across Twin Cities

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Nearly 1,000 nursing home workers are now on the picket line Tuesday morning, stationed across half a dozen different assisted living homes in the metro.

The workers picketing — including CRNAS, maintenance, laundry and cooking staff — say they are all fighting for the same things: fair pay, better benefits and more respect. They started marching at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, and plan to keep it up for the next two days.

The workers represent employees from 12 different nursing homes across the metro, but for Tuesday's strike they'll be demonstrating at half of those locations. The employees are all represented by SEIU healthcare Minnesota and Iowa UFCW 663.

They're sounding the alarm to push for a $25 minimum wage, safe staffing and retirement security.

This strike happens after 1,000 janitors walked off the job Monday, and as the country faces one of the worst nursing home workforce shortages it's ever seen.

"We are asking for better pay because we are the ones taking care of patients right here every day," picketer Jared Mitga said. "That's why we are chanting for respect. We are the first in line. Without us they cannot run a business."

The nursing home workers, along with the others across the metro, plan to take their rally to the Minnesota State Capitol Tuesday afternoon.