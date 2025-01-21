Roseville movie theater temporarily closes after brutal cold causes pipe burst

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — With the sound of a fire alarm and water everywhere, doors at AMC Rosedale 14 closed for several hours on Tuesday due to a pipe burst.

The negative temperatures caused a negative viewing experience for Marjorie Pearson.

"At 1:30 p.m. the fire alarms went off and they got everyone out of the theater and the sprinklers had activated in the lobby," said Marjorie Pearson, who was at the theater. "So there were big puddles of water in the lobby."

The Roseville Fire Department blamed the brutal cold for bursting a sprinkler head.

"A lot of the time is because something wasn't insulated," Mike Romig, who co-owns Ron the Sewer Rat, said.

That stresses the pipe and causes the water to freeze and the pipe to crack.

There are a few tips to save yourself from a similar situation:

Make sure your home is at least 55 degrees — even when you're away

Open your cabinet doors to let that warm air reach your plumbing

Let your faucets drip

"In reality, I think it's better to actually have someone come over and run the water," Romig said. "If you're away from your home for a while, the biggest thing people could do is figure out how to get some heat in there and insulate it."

He also says to take a minute to find your shut-off valve in case something goes wrong.

The theater has since reopened.