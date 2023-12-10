Roseville teen found not guilty due to mental illness in attack on family

Teen charged with attacking family, killing grandma in Roseville: "This is a heartbreaking case"

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A Roseville teenager has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness or cognitive impairment in connection with an attack on his family that left his grandmother dead and multiple others injured.

In a stipulated facts trial, Matthew Hill was earlier found to have committed second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. In the second phase of the trial, however, it was determined Hill "did not understand his actions were morally wrong," and thus found not guilty, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County Wednesday.

"The weight of the evidence, closest in time to the offense, suggests [Hill] was suffering from a psychosis or other symptoms that would render him incapable of knowing right from wrong," the judge wrote. "The evidence shows [Hill] was not in a lucid, non-delusional state both before and after the offense."

The stipulated facts trial found Hill attacked several family members, including his grandmother, on Oct. 25, 2022 in their Roseville home. His grandmother's wounds were fatal.

Police reported Hill was "largely nonverbal and staring off in the distance" in an interview after his arrest. He also told police he was "going crazy" and thought he was "someone else." Two different doctors diagnosed Hill with schizophrenia after the attack.

After rendering his verdict, the judge ordered Hill be "held in a state hospital or other facility pending completion of the civil commitment process."

Hill was 17 years old at the time of the attack.

