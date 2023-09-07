Roseville teen charged as adult in murder, assault of family members

Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police say

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy from Roseville will stand trial as an adult for the murder of his grandmother and assault of other family members last fall.

Matthew Francis Hill, now 18, is charged with one count each of murder in the second-degree, and second- and first-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Hill's sister reported that her brother "went crazy" and attacked family members with a baseball bat before fleeing the home on the morning of Oct. 25, 2022, prompting a shelter-in-place warning.

Officers identified two of the injured women in the home as Hill's sister and mother. Both had significant head wounds, from which his sister is still recovering. Two others suffered minor injuries.

Police issued a shelter-in-place warning while they searched for Matthew Hill. WCCO

Hill's grandmother was located in a bedroom with a puncture wound to her neck. Police say they found a multi-tool with a knife on her chest. She was declared dead a short time later. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined blunt force and sharp force trauma as the cause of her death.

Police took Hill into custody near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds about an hour after responding to the crime. Officers who apprehended him reported that Hill was seemingly unable to verbally communicate and that his eyes were "glazed over" when they found him.

During an interview, Hill told a detective that he felt like he was "going crazy" and did not know who he was. He did not deny the attack on his family.

When asked if he felt responsible for the murder and assaults, Hill allegedly replied, "I think I have to be."