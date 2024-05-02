Roseville officials gripe as wipes plug pipes

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — So-called "flushable" wipes and other paper products are causing major problems for Roseville's sewer pipes, officials say.

In a release on Thursday, the city said utility crews are seeing "an influx of incidents of backed-up sewer pipes as a result of wipes and other paper products being flushed down toilets and causing clogs."

City of Roseville

The following products are not safe to flush, according to the city:

Personal hygiene wipes

Baby wipes

Disinfectant cleaning wipes

Toilet cleaning pads

Feminine hygiene products

Paper towels

"The only paper product safe to flush is toilet paper," Roseville Public Works Director Jesse Freihammer said. "These products do not break down. You only want to flush products that dissolve as soon as it hits the water, and the only product that does that is toilet paper."

Products that aren't flushable should be thrown in the trash, the city advises.

Any resident experiencing a sewer backup should call a private plumber and the Roseville Utility Department. Homeowners are responsible for repairs from the home to the main sewer line, while the city is tasked with fixing the main sewer line.