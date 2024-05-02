Watch CBS News
Roseville officials gripe as wipes plug pipes

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — So-called "flushable" wipes and other paper products are causing major problems for Roseville's sewer pipes, officials say.

In a release on Thursday, the city said utility crews are seeing "an influx of incidents of backed-up sewer pipes as a result of wipes and other paper products being flushed down toilets and causing clogs."

The following products are not safe to flush, according to the city: 

  • Personal hygiene wipes 
  • Baby wipes 
  • Disinfectant cleaning wipes 
  • Toilet cleaning pads 
  • Feminine hygiene products  
  • Paper towels  

"The only paper product safe to flush is toilet paper," Roseville Public Works Director Jesse Freihammer said. "These products do not break down. You only want to flush products that dissolve as soon as it hits the water, and the only product that does that is toilet paper."

Products that aren't flushable should be thrown in the trash, the city advises.

Any resident experiencing a sewer backup should call a private plumber and the Roseville Utility Department. Homeowners are responsible for repairs from the home to the main sewer line, while the city is tasked with fixing the main sewer line.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 12:30 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

