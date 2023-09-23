Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 3 men found dead, 1 injured in Roseville early Saturday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Sept. 23, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Sept. 23, 2023 01:22

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Police are investigating after three people were found dead and another was severely injured in an incident in Roseville.

Roseville police say officers went to the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue for a welfare check around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. 

A man who was injured was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The other three men were found dead from apparent knife and gunshot wounds.

Police do not believe there is any risk to the public. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also assisting with the investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 10:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.