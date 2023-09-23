Police: 3 men found dead, 1 injured in Roseville early Saturday

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Police are investigating after three people were found dead and another was severely injured in an incident in Roseville.

Roseville police say officers went to the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue for a welfare check around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

A man who was injured was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The other three men were found dead from apparent knife and gunshot wounds.

Police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also assisting with the investigation.