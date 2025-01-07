Rosemount students tasked with naming their new elementary school

Twin Cities students asked to help name new elementary school

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Elementary schools are filled with bright young minds with new ideas — so much so that one Twin Cities school district is letting its students name its newest school.

The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district is allowing the students who will be moving to the new school in Rosemount to select the name.

"We had lots of great submissions," the new school's principal, Chad Ryburn, said.



Last month, the district invited students, parents and community members to submit their ideas.

"I think it's cool," third-grader Sawyer Jackson said.



The response was overwhelming — with nearly 600 suggestions.

"I've actually been planning this. It was a tough decision," third-grader Liam Johnstad said.

The ideas varied, with nearby streets, Dakota County and the community's strong Irish heritage serving as inspiration.

"I think a good name would be Celtic Path Elementary," Johnstad said.

"I would choose Rose because it's like Rosemount," Jackson said.



Some suggestions were more outside the box.

"One of the names submitted, a student told me, was 'Rainbow Happy Time Elementary,' so I got a kick out of that," Ryburn said.



District staff have since narrowed down the ideas. There are now ten finalists with the final name set to be announced next week.

"Just excited to be a part of this journey, and be part of opening up a new elementary school," Ryburn said.

The new school will open for students this fall.