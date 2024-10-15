Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, including 15-year-old Rosemount boy, in Dakota County crash

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 15, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 15, 2024 01:26

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Two people are dead, including a 15-year-old boy, following a head-on crash in the south metro on Monday.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Offices says deputies responded to a crash on County Road 46 and Biscayne Avenue in Rosemount around 3:30 p.m.

According to witness reports, a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by a 15-year-old boy had been traveling east on County Road 46 when he moved into the westbound lane in an attempt to pass a semi-truck. The sheriff's office says the area is a no-passing zone.

A 2014 Lincoln MKX driven by an 81-year-old man had been traveling in the westbound lane approximately a quarter-mile away. Both drivers swerved onto the north shoulder and collided head-on.

Both drivers suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of the Ford was identified as David Rosas of Rosemount. The Lincoln's driver was identified as Dennis Dahlstrom of Champaign, Illinois.

The passenger of the Lincoln suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office praised "several heroic citizens" who stopped to help the victims before first responders arrived.

The crash is under investigation.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.