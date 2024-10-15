2 dead, including 15-year-old Rosemount boy, in Dakota County crash

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Two people are dead, including a 15-year-old boy, following a head-on crash in the south metro on Monday.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Offices says deputies responded to a crash on County Road 46 and Biscayne Avenue in Rosemount around 3:30 p.m.

According to witness reports, a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by a 15-year-old boy had been traveling east on County Road 46 when he moved into the westbound lane in an attempt to pass a semi-truck. The sheriff's office says the area is a no-passing zone.

A 2014 Lincoln MKX driven by an 81-year-old man had been traveling in the westbound lane approximately a quarter-mile away. Both drivers swerved onto the north shoulder and collided head-on.

Both drivers suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of the Ford was identified as David Rosas of Rosemount. The Lincoln's driver was identified as Dennis Dahlstrom of Champaign, Illinois.

The passenger of the Lincoln suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office praised "several heroic citizens" who stopped to help the victims before first responders arrived.

The crash is under investigation.