Rochester substance abuse center's licenses revoked over safety concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A southern Minnesota substance abuse treatment center's license has been revoked Wednesday due to safety concerns.

Olmsted County revoked public lodging, food and beverage licenses from Oakridge Treatment Center in Haverhill Township near Rochester after the Public Health Services Advisory Board declared the facility a public health nuisance earlier in the month.

Concerns regarding the treatment center include a "disproportionate number of reported overdoses and calls for service" as well as other pending investigations.

Oakridge Treatment Center must relocate its patents by noon next Monday.

According to Meridian Behavioral Health, Oakridge is a men's residential treatment facility "specifically designed to provide holistic, individualized treatment to all men" who come to the facility.

Olmsted County says it can assist anyone with substance abuse disorder in finding treatment options.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 7:53 PM CST

