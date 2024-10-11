Rochester police looking for suspect who stole shuttle van
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Police in Rochester are looking for a suspect who stole a shuttle van early Friday.
Around 2:45 a.m., authorities say they received a report of a stolen van from the 800 block of Civic Center Drive Northwest. The van was left running outside a transportation business while customers were inside the business.
The suspect was seen driving on Highway 52 around 3 a.m. and sped up near Zumbrota when authorities tried to stop them.
Police say spike strips were used and the van came to a stop near the border of Goodhue and Dakota Counties.
The suspect ran into a field and has not been located.
According to authorities, there is no clear threat to the area.