Rochester police respond to local hotel for a medical call

ROCEHSTER, Minn. — The Rochester police and fire departments were called to a local hotel around 11:20 this morning. They responded after a number of people were feeling lethargic after swimming in the pool.

Upon arrival the Rochester fire department investigated the pool area and found high levels of carbon monoxide.

Four people were transported by Mayo Clinic ambulance services and treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Utilities at the hotel were used to prevent the carbon monoxide from spreading to the rest of the building. Large ventilation fans were brought in to rid the area of the odorless gas.

Minnesota Energy Resources was brought in to find the origin of the leak.

Officials recommend each home have a several carbon monoxide detectors placed 10 feet apart and in each bedroom. They should be checked every six months. More information can be found here.