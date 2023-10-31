Family of 7 in Burnsville treated for carbon monoxide poisioning

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A family of seven in Burnsville is recovering after being exposed to carbon monoxide.

Officials say they were called to a home early in the morning on Oct. 30 after someone reported an odor of gas. When crews arrived, they entered the home and discovered what were considered to be potentially deadly levels of carbon monoxide throughout the house.

Seven family members who were present at the time were taken to an emergency room to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials say that a faulty furnace caused the odorless gas to be released. They also say that the home did not have CO detectors.

Officials reminded that CO detectors should be installed on every floor of a home and should be checked regularly to ensure they are working properly.