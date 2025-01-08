2 found dead inside vehicle in Rochester neighborhood, police say

Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines

Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines

Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Two people were found dead inside a vehicle early Wednesday morning on the east side of Rochester, showing "no obvious signs of trauma," police say.

Officers were called to the vehicle parked off Fourth Street Southeast and 9th Avenue Southeast at about 4:15 a.m.

Police say they're still investigating, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victims and their causes of death at a later time.