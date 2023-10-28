Rochester Mayo Girls Tennis dominates the 2A state tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — This was Rochester Mayo's year. They won the team tournament on Wednesday, and then carried the domination into the doubles and singles state titles at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

The 2A singles girls championship was a tight title match as the top 2 players in the state faced each other.

Number 1, Cassan Li from Eagan, who is only a sophomore, came into the first set fighting. She hit several shots her opponent couldn't always return.

However, Number 2 in the state, Rochester Mayo Junior Claire Loftus, held her own. She kept the score pretty even throughout the first set, and squeezed out a win: 7 games to 5 over Li.

"Cassan is a really great player and I knew going in it'd be a tough match," said Loftus, "The first set I was feeling so tired and I was ready to give up. Some of my muscles were cramping and it was tough."

Moving onto the second set, Loftus found strength in her reserves.

"I started to be a little more aggressive, come to the net, finish points quicker," said Loftus.

Loftus was the only one who put points on the board, taking the second set 6 games to zero, and winning the 2A singles state title.

"It just feels like all the hard work, all the days I've not wanted to go to practice, but I've showed up. It's all paid off," said Loftus, holding back tears.

The number 2 player in the state ended up on top, but it's not the end of the story. Both girls still have more high school years ahead.

"I'm not done getting better. I'll be back better next year and I'm sure [Li] will too," said Loftus.

Talent runs in the family at Rochester Mayo, Aoife Loftus came in 4th at the state tournament on Friday.

"Years before it's just been me and individuals with the coaches, but now to have her playing singles with me, it means a lot," said Loftus.