Robert Kraft says Patriots will do everything they can to have Brady retire as a Patriot

"It really is impossible what Tom Brady did" "It really is impossible what Tom Brady did" 01:45

BOSTON -- Tom Brady retired on Wednesday, this time for good. The Patriots want him to come back though -- at least for one more day.

During a Thursday morning interview on CNN, Patriots owner Robert Kraft expressed his desire to sign Brady to an honorary one-day contract so the seven-time Super Bowl champ could retire as a member of the New England Patriots. Brady spent two decades in a New England uniform, winning six of those championships and breaking countless NFL records with the Patriots.

"I'd do it tomorrow," Kraft told hosts Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow. "Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it. And to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot.

"We will do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot, and find ways to honor him for many years to come," continued Kraft. "He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he's a beloved figure and he's earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town and we've had some great ones."

Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning for the second time in as many years. His 2022 retirement lasted all of 40 days before the quarterback decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but this time around feels a lot more real and permanent. Brady was the one to break the news on Wednesday in a video on social media, and said this retirement was "for good." Kraft and Bill Belichick released a video Wednesday night congratulating Brady on his incredible career.

It wasn't long after Brady's video hit the web that New England fans started begging for the Patriots to figure out a way to get Brady back to the team so he could retire with the franchise. The fans want it. Kraft wants it.

It should get done, as long as that's what Brady wants. And even if he doesn't actually retire as a member of the Patriots, the tributes for No. 12 in New England should come fast and furious.