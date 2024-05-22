Robert Downey Jr. spotted at downtown Minneapolis Target

MINNEAPOLIS — Recent Oscar winner and Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. was spotted in Minneapolis Tuesday evening.

Downey made an appearance at Target in downtown Minneapolis.

Julie Wedewer

Fans who were at the store say Downey stopped to chat and sign autographs while promoting his Happy brand coffee. Happy claims to "blend the best beans to optimize consistency and taste, and unlike so many other coffees which are roasted in minutes, we take our sweet time and take a slower approach."

Julie Wedewer

Downey's decades-spanning career resurged in the late 2000s when he was cast as the titular hero in Jon Favreau's "Iron Man," the basis for the hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe that now spans dozens of films and television shows. Downey's character was killed in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

In March, Downey won his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in "Oppenheimer." It was his third Oscar nomination. He's currently starring in "The Sympathizer" on HBO.

Downey's not the only celebrity in town. With the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, Charles Barkley and the "Inside the NBA" crew are in the Twin Cities, and who knows what other stars will show up courtside at Target Center. Barkley himself dined at downtown Minneapolis institution Manny's Steakhouse on Tuesday, according to the restaurant's Instagram.