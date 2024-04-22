Shelter-in-place alert mistakenly issued to all of Hennepin County

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a shelter-in-place alert was mistakenly sent to the entire county late Monday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., residents of Hennepin County received a message instructing them to shelter in place due to police activity in Robbinsdale.

Now, the sheriff's office is saying the alert was intended only for a one-block radius in Robbinsdale.

The Robbinsdale Police Department says officers were called to the 3600 block of West Broadway Avenue on a report of a possible armed domestic situation.

Joe Alvarado

Three people were located and detained, police say. Cross information on additional suspects prompted police to issue the shelter-in-place order, as is standard procedure.

Residents on the 3600 block of West Broadway Avenue should shelter in place until 10 p.m., RPD says.

The people involved suffered minor injuries.

Additional information will be provided at a later time.