"Active law enforcement incident" at Woodbury Target store leads to shelter-in-place order

WOODBURY, Minn. — There is a large police presence Monday morning outside a Twin Cities Target store.

Woodbury city officials announced on social media that the public is asked to stay away from Valley Creek Plaza, located off Valley Creek Drive just east of Interstate 494.

WCCO

An alert was sent to area residents advising them to shelter in place due to an "active law enforcement incident."

In aerial footage taken at the scene, a SWAT vehicle and other Woodbury police squad vehicles can be seen in the parking lot. Numerous law enforcement officers are also seen surrounding the store.

WCCO

Police tape has been set up, forming a perimeter around the parking lot.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

