2 teens injured in Robbinsdale shooting early Sunday morning

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Police in the north metro are investigating after two teens were shot early Sunday morning.

The Robbinsdale Police Department says it received 911 calls reporting the sound of shots fired on the 4200 block of 46th Avenue North around 12:43 a.m. Additional 911 calls reported two people had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid to the victims before they were both transported by ambulance to North Memorial Health.

Police say one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition while the other, a 17-year-old girl, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The girl has since been released from the hospital. The boy remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

A short time later, police say officers arrested a person of interest and they were interviewed by detectives. However, no one is in custody for the shooting now.