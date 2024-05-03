Robbers force people to unlock phones, banking apps at gunpoint in trendy Chicago neighborhood

Robbery victims forced to log into banking apps at gunpoint in Chicago Robbery victims forced to log into banking apps at gunpoint in Chicago 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several people in Chicago were forced to unlock their phones and banking apps at gunpoint in the past 24 hours – and one case was caught on camera.

There were four different robberies of this variety, with five victims within a period of less than half an hour in Bucktown Thursday morning. One of them was caught on video.

Police said in each incident, four men exited a gray Dodge Durango sport-utility vehicle with no registration on the front or rear and pointed semiautomatic weapons with extended magazine clips at each victim's head. The robbers demanded the victims' personal property – including wallets, credit cards, keys, cash, and cellphones, police said.



In one incident, the victim was forced to reset his password on his phone at gunpoint. On another, the victim was forced to log into their banking applications at gunpoint, police said.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

At 6 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Charleston Street. A 21-year-old man walking on the block was the victim, and four to six men robbed him at gunpoint.

At 6:18 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of North Hoyne Avenue. A 33-year-old woman who was outside was the victim, and five men robbed her at gunpoint.

At 6:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of North Leavitt Street. A 64-year-old man who was outside was the victim, and five people robbed him at gunpoint.

At 6:27 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of North Oakley Avenue. A 33-year-old man who was outside was the victim, and four to five men robbed him at gunpoint.

An SUV as the getaway vehicle was mentioned in every case.

So apart from leaving one's cell phone at home – when electronic devices are so connected to so many aspects of life – what can be done to make oneself less vulnerable?

"I think a lot of people are baffled as to what a solution to this could be," said Professor Bill Kresse of Governors State University.

Kresse, also known as Professor Fraud, said the best idea is to remove banking and cash apps from a phone. If that is not an option, Kresse said, the best idea is to use a low-balance account for banking apps.

"Keep a separate account on a banking app, and keep a low-dollar amount in there. Maybe a couple of hundred dollars, you know, $1,000 tops," he said, "so that if you are confronted by a bad guy in this situation, yes, you'll be out a couple of hundred bucks - but you won't be out all of your money."

Kresse said to have Zelle, Venmo, or any cash apps connected to that account with a lower balance.

Meanwhile, Chicago Police were still looking for the crew behind the robberies late Friday.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394.