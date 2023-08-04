Watch CBS News
Road worker hurt when motorist strikes several construction barrels on Hwy. 36 in Oakdale

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota road worker injured when driver strikes multiple construction barrels in Oakdale
Minnesota road worker injured when driver strikes multiple construction barrels in Oakdale 00:21

OAKDALE, Minn. – Traffic cameras captured a motorist hitting several construction barrels Thursday evening on a Twin Cities highway, injuring a road worker in the process.

10p-vo-oakdale-close-ca-wcco3tc7.jpg
MnDOT

MnDOT footage shows the driver stops after striking multiple barrels on Highway 36 in Oakdale, then they get back into their vehicle and take off.

WCCO has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol to ask how bad that worker is hurt. We're still waiting for their response.

WCCO Staff
First published on August 3, 2023 / 10:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

