Road worker hurt when motorist strikes several construction barrels on Hwy. 36 in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Minn. – Traffic cameras captured a motorist hitting several construction barrels Thursday evening on a Twin Cities highway, injuring a road worker in the process.

MnDOT

MnDOT footage shows the driver stops after striking multiple barrels on Highway 36 in Oakdale, then they get back into their vehicle and take off.

WCCO has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol to ask how bad that worker is hurt. We're still waiting for their response.