Rising Lynx star Diamond Miller named WNBA Rookie of the Month

MINNEAPOLIS -- Diamond Miller, the Minnesota Lynx's top pick who's been as good as advertised on offense, was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for July.

The 22-year-old Miller averaged 13.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 11 games last month. Miller hit double digit points in seven of 11 games in July, and set a career high for scoring with 25 points on July 1.

Miller, the No. 2 pick in April's draft, is averaging 13.2 points a game in her rookie season, second-best on the team. She's also third on the team in assists per game.

With just over a month left in the season, the Lynx are looking to finish strong. They lost their first six games of the year, but have gone 13-8 since, placing them third in the Western Conference as of Wednesday morning.

Note: The video above originally aired July 10, 2023.