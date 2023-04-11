Lynx go big with Diamond Miller, Maia Hirsch in 1st round of WNBA Draft

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Lynx added plenty of size and talent in the WNBA Draft Monday night.

With the second overall pick, the Lynx took Diamond Miller, a 6'3" guard from Maryland. Miller was a Second Team All-American in 2023 and averaged 19.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists a game in her senior season.

At the end of the first round, the Lynx added 19-year-old French power forward Maia Hirsch. The 6'5" Hirsch is averaging 4.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in France's LFB League this season.

In the second round, the Lynx drafted another 6'5" forward, Dorka Juhász of the UConn Huskies, and 6'1" guard Brea Beal from South Carolina.

Juhász averaged 14.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game this year, making her a finalist for the Lisa Leslie award for the best center in the nation.

Beal was a four-year starter for the Gamecocks, and was named a finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in her senior season.

The newest member of the squad! pic.twitter.com/q3LVRMqw75 — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) April 11, 2023

The Lynx's final pick was Taylor Soule out of Virginia Tech. The Hokies made the Final Four this season thanks in part to Soule's 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The Lynx kick off the season May 19 at Target Center against the Chicago Sky.