Richfield secondary schools closed on Monday due to online threats

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Richfield Public Schools officials say online threats have prompted the closure of four secondary schools Monday.

School officials say they received the online threats early Monday morning. It comes after Friday's shooting outside a Richfield High School football game that injured two people.

"While we have been partnering with police to investigate the credibility of the threats, due to the timing and the recent events outside our homecoming game, we have made the decision to close our secondary schools today," the school system said in a statement.

The affected schools include Richfield Middle School, Richfield High School, and the Richfield College Experience Program. The Richfield-run program at the South Education Center is also closed, but all other programs in the building are in session.

All elementary schools will remain open because they were not targeted in the threats, school officials said.

"If families choose to keep their elementary students home for the day, it will be an excused absence if they follow their school's absence reporting procedures," the school said.

Police say they have arrested two teenage boys in connection with Friday's shooting.

The Richfield Police Department said a 16-year-old suspected of "instigating the altercation" and a 15-year-old who is the alleged shooter were arrested separately Saturday.

The 16-year-old is a former Richfield High School student, and the 15-year-old currently attends the school. Both teens are being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Two men, ages 18 and 21, were shot, police said. On Sunday, police said both "are recovering at their homes in good condition."