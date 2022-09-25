Watch CBS News
Police arrest 2 teens in connection with shooting outside Richfield High School football game

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Police say they have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening.

The Richfield Police Department said a 16-year-old suspected of "instigating the altercation" and a 15-year-old who is the alleged shooter were arrested separately Saturday.

The 16-year-old is a former Richfield High School student, and the 15-year-old currently attends the school. Both teens are being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Friday during the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field. Video from a Richfield High School livestream showed people running from the field after two possible gunshots.

screen-shot-2022-09-23-at-10-09-37-pm.png
Richfield High School

Two men, ages 18 and 21, were shot, police said. On Sunday, police said both "are recovering at their homes in good condition."

Richfield High School canceled all weekend activities, including the homecoming dance, following the shooting.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 10:35 AM

