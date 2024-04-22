Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized after apparent gas explosion in Richfield, officer says

By Anthony Bettin

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Crews are at the scene of an apparent gas explosion Monday morning at a home just south of Minneapolis.

A dispatcher with the Richfield Department of Public Safety said crews were responding to a fire on the 6400 block of Oliver Avenue South. 

A police officer at the scene told WCCO's Beret Leone the fire appeared to start with a gas explosion. The officer said someone inside the home was pulled out by a Hennepin County deputy and hospitalized, but is expected to be OK.

Debris from the original fire flew through the air and started another fire nearby, according to the officer. A nearby traffic camera showed smoke billowing into the sky.

Few details about the blaze were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more details.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 9:32 AM CDT

