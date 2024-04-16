Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured in northern Minnesota house fire

By Riley Moser

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A house fire in northern Minnesota killed a man and injured two other people Tuesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says shortly before 11 a.m., it received a report of a house fire on the 7300 block of 79th Avenue Southwest in Byron Township.

Upon arrival, responders found a residence engulfed in fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which extended to another structure on the property. Responders found a man inside the residence who appeared to have died in the fire. Two other adults were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim will be identified at a later time, pending family notification. His cause of death will be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Byron Township is about 30 miles west of Nisswa.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 9:02 PM CDT

