Rice County officials warn of health effects from landfill fire

RICE COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials in southern Minnesota say a fire at a landfill may cause adverse effects to the health of both residents and the environment.

Rice County Public Health said the fire at the county landfill in Bridgewater Township started Monday evening. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is aware and county officials are monitoring the landfill.

"Landfill fires can pose several hazards to both human health and the environment," Rice County Public Health said. "The smoke and ash generated can contain particulate matter, which can cause respiratory issues, especially for individuals with pre-existing conditions."

Officials advised people to avoid local sources of air pollution and limit outdoor activity, particularly if you have a respiratory condition.

Rice County Public Health said updates will be provided "as needed."

"Again, the well-being of staff and county residents remains our top priority as we work to mitigate any ongoing issues related to the fire," officials said.