Rice County boosts air quality monitoring as landfill fire continues to smolder

FARIBAULT, Minn. – Authorities continue to monitor air quality and work to put out smoldering debris after a fire at a southern Minnesota landfill.

Rice County officials say fire broke out at the county's landfill in Bridgewater Township Monday night. As of Wednesday, officials say it's not clear when it will be "totally quelled."

MORE: Rice County officials warn of health effects from landfill fire

CBS

Air quality monitoring equipment was set to arrive in the county Wednesday to help protect the health of workers at the site. Officials are also using data from the National Atmosphere and Oceanic Administration's monitoring system at the nearby Faribault Airport, as well as data from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's stations in Apple Valley, Lakeville, Rochester and Stanton.

Southern Minnesota had already been under an air quality alert since Sunday due to an elevated amount of of ground-level ozone.

The Rice County landfill remains closed to the public until further notice. Only licensed haulers can access the grounds.