Ten people shot during rapper French Montana's video shoot in front of Miami Gardens restaurant

MIAMI - Nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Thursday evening.

It happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of the 2700 block of NW and 175th Street.

CBS4 learned that a confrontation that started somewhere else, ended up in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant.

"There were multiple shots fired, it sounded like an assault rifle," says witness Ced Mogul.

Six people were taken to area hospitals, four of those were taken by air rescue to the Ryder Trauma Center. Another four drove themselves or had someone drive them to the hospital.

The shooting happened during rapper French Montana's music video shoot, in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Mogul said 10-15 gunshots rang out and people started running everywhere.

"When we heard the gunshots, people started running, some people had blood on their shirts, some people were crying on the ground," said Mogul. "It's just tragic."

Kayla Sanchez went back to the restaurant Friday morning to look for her dog.

She said her boyfriend rented a 1988 Caprice for the video shoot and had their dogs with him. When gunfire erupted one of them, a tan and white English bulldog, ran away.

Sanchez said the dog, named Chola, is the mother of the puppy that stayed behind.

"When the shots happened, my dog got scared and she ran away. From what we understand she jumped in somebody's car and when they got to 22nd Avenue she jumped out of the car," she said.

Sanchez said she went to the restaurant's parking lot after the shooting and was relieved that her boyfriend wasn't hurt. Now she wants her dog back and is offering a reward for its return.

So far there have been no arrests in the shooting.