Report: NY Jets, Aaron Rodgers reluctantly preparing for "Hard Knocks" appearance

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings fans may reportedly have the chance to hate-watch a former NFC North rival in the next season of an NFL documentary series.

A source reportedly told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that HBO's "Hard Knocks" is zeroing in on the New York Jets – who just brought in former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers – for the upcoming season.

Other eligible teams include the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, who, like the Jets, have reportedly expressed that their clubs are not interested. The Washington Commanders are reportedly open to an appearance, but perhaps only after their ownership change, which is pending, is complete.

CBS Sports reports that the Jets would make for "arguably the most entertaining" of the teams possibly available for this upcoming season. There are a lot of high expectations around the team, which brought in two-time MVP Rodgers over the offseason and will likely contend for their division.

Meanwhile, Vikings fans are anticipating the release of Netflix's "Quarterback." Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is featured in the movie, along with the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Falcon's Marcus Mariota.