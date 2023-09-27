Report: Minnesota hospitals made errors leading to 21 deaths, 178 injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that 21 hospital deaths and 178 injuries were preventable, a figure that increased compared to pre-pandemic years.

Before 2021, MDH says the overall number of errors had been stable. But for the second year in a row, there was a rise in incidents — 572 in total, with 31% resulting in serious injury and 3% leading to death.

The data — collected between October of 2021 and October of 2022 - showed a drop in serious injuries, but the 21 reported deaths was the most recorded since 2006, when 24 deaths were reported.

MDH says there were many factors contributing to the rise in errors, including barriers in seeking care and workforce shortages.

Pressure ulcers, which are associated with longer hospital stays, were by far the most common event reported, followed by falls.

In 2023, MDH says it is committed to exploring equity issues that can lead to an increased risk of adverse health events, and is focusing on workforce solutions.