Legislators reintroduce bill aimed at ameliorating nursing staff shortages

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota nurses joined lawmakers at the state capitol Monday to reintroduce a bill that would help address the chronic staffing shortages plaguing hospitals across the state.

This comes as the Minnesota Employment and Economic Development reports that registered nurses are high in-demand -- projecting more than 43,000 openings in the next decade.

The original bill, named the "Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act," was introduced last year. It passed the House, but now union nurses and lawmakers are hopeful it will also pass the Senate during the current legislative session.

They said it comes at a crucial time as hospitals are still working to recover from the pandemic, and as the state recognizes we have an aging population and more nurses will be needed in the future.

Leaders said the bill has been refined from last session, but aims to create a state standard in nursing levels at all hospitals, union or not. Those levels and other patient care measures would be monitored by the state to ensure accountability.

The bill also includes measures to help prevent workplace violence and resources train and recruit nurses.

Addressing concerns over nurses being overworked and staffing shortages were among the main sticking points during months of failed contract negotiations that ultimately led to the largest private sector nurses strike in history, which happened last summer.

Leaders saying having the added layer of a state standard and a public accountability element will really help to attract and keep nurses here in Minnesota.

"I see a world where every nurse in Minnesota has the ability to advocate for the patients at the table with their employer," said Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association.

"Nurses are saying there aren't enough of us to do our jobs and we want to solve that problem and we want to create the conditions so that the nurses who are experienced choose to stay," said Minnesota Sen. Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul), who is also the chief author on the bill.

The bill has bipartisan support and lawmakers are now working to secure a hearing for the bill.