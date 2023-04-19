Celebration of Bud Grant's life set for May 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS -- The late Bud Grant, the greatest coach in Vikings history and a titan of Minnesota sports, will be honored with a celebration of life at U.S. Bank Stadium next month.

Grant died March 11 at the age of 95. The Hall of Fame coach who led the Vikings to four Super Bowls also won an NBA title with the Minneapolis Lakers.

Grant's celebration of life will take place May 21 at noon at the Vikings' stadium, the team announced Wednesday. The event will be free and open to the public, but ticket reservations must be made online.

The Vikings said the celebration will feature "speakers, panel discussions and memorial videos" and "honor his contributions to the region as an avid outdoorsman, supporter of veterans and legendary athlete and coach." Attendees are encouraged to wear Vikings or outdoors gear.