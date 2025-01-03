Minnesota's only new Congress member Rep. Kelly Morrison promises to bring "unique voice"

MINNEAPOLIS — The 119th Congress begins Friday. Among those looking to the upcoming session is Democratic Congresswoman Kelly Morrison.

She is Minnesota's only new member of Congress.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to represent the 3rd District here in Washington," said Morrison.

From her new office in Washington D.C., Morrison had a chance to reflect on her campaign and look forward to the session ahead. She's replacing Dean Phillips, who didn't seek reelection.

"Right after the election all the newly elected Republicans and Democrats went to a hotel for nearly two weeks together here in D.C. and attended a lot of learning sessions and panels, and really got a chance to get to know each other," said Morrison.

Morrison hopes that time together leads to more bipartisan initiatives in Congress. A chance for legislators to find common ground to solve problems. She begins this session as one of about two dozen lawmakers who are trained physicians, but she stands out from that group on one particular issue.

"And, of course, I'll be the only pro-choice OB-GYN in Congress. And so, I'll have a unique voice," said Morrison.

Morrison said she's also hoping to make progress when it comes to support for veterans.

"One of my big priorities is making sure our veterans have access to the services they deserve and need. My husband is a former Army Ranger and a combat veteran, so veterans' issues are really important to me," said Morrison.

She was sworn into Congress with her family by her side. Now, Morrison and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will look to find their footing in Washington.

"And I think one of my roles has to be a calm, clear voice about facts. Turning down the volume whenever possible and listening to what's on people's minds. And working to solve problems together," said Morrison.

Something else that's notable for Minnesota as far as the new Congress goes: Rep. Angie Craig will be the ranking Democrat on the agricultural committee this session. This will give her influence on issues that are important to Minnesota farmers.