Rep. Angie Craig says surgery on ankle injury was successful

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- U.S. Representative Angie Craig said that her surgery to address an injury to her ankle -- which also forced her to be absent from the vote to raise the U.S. debt ceiling -- was successful.

Craig suffered a bimalleolar fracture and a dislocated ankle after tripping while doing yard work at her home in Minnesota on Monday evening.

"This morning, I underwent successful surgery to repair three fractures in my left ankle, leaving me with nine screws and a plate in my ankle as well as an internal tightrope device to stabilize the ligament," Craig updated. "It may take a little more time to get all that new hardware through security at the airport -- but I'm looking forward to scooting around the district and D.C. again soon."

Among Minnesota's delegation of U.S. representatives, the other seven votes were bipartisan, with three Democrats and two Republicans voting in favor of the bill, including Tom Emmer (R), Betty McCollum (D), Ilhan Omar (D), Dean Phillips (D), and Pete Stauber (R).

Two Republicans from the Minnesota delegation were among the "no" votes -- Reps. Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach.