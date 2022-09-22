Watch CBS News
St. Paul City Council approves rent control change allowing higher increases between tenants

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul City Council approved changes to the city's rent control ordinance Wednesday night.

The changes allow building owners to increase rent more than 3% after a renter leaves, but no more than 8% plus inflation. Originally, it limited monthly rent increases to 3% in any given year.

The amendment came from Council President Amy Brendmoen last week, who said it's a compromise after community members were upset with another plan to remove the rent regulations entirely when a unit turns over, known as "vacancy decontrol."  

Nearly 53 percent of city voters last fall said yes to a ballot measure capping rent increases at 3% in a 12-month period.  

Mayor Melvin Carter says he plans to sign the measure.  

First published on September 22, 2022 / 5:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

