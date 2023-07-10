Watch CBS News
Local News

Renowned drummer Questlove jams with local band in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 10, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 10, 2023 01:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- A house band at a Minneapolis music bar had a very special guest Sunday evening.

Dr. Mambo's Combo posted on Facebook that Questlove showed up at Bunker's Music Bar and Grill -- and jammed along with the band.

Special to QuestLove for hangon' out tonight! LEGEND

Posted by Dr. Mambo's Combo on Monday, July 10, 2023

The renowned drummer is known for being a member of the hip-hop band The Roots and his current gig on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

RELATED: 2 newly released songs from Prince's vault include alternate version of "7"

Dr. Mambo's Combo has been playing at the Minneapolis establishment since 1987, the same year The Roots formed in Philadelphia. 

QuestLove on drums!

Posted by Dr. Mambo's Combo on Sunday, July 9, 2023
WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.