Renowned drummer Questlove jams with local band in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A house band at a Minneapolis music bar had a very special guest Sunday evening.

Dr. Mambo's Combo posted on Facebook that Questlove showed up at Bunker's Music Bar and Grill -- and jammed along with the band.

The renowned drummer is known for being a member of the hip-hop band The Roots and his current gig on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dr. Mambo's Combo has been playing at the Minneapolis establishment since 1987, the same year The Roots formed in Philadelphia.

QuestLove on drums! Posted by Dr. Mambo's Combo on Sunday, July 9, 2023