Listen: 2 newly released songs from Prince's vault include alternate version of "7"

By Christian Veninga, WCCO Intern

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two new singles were posthumously released from Prince's storied vault on Friday.

The songs, which were released in association with NPG Record and Paisley Park, are "All A Share Together Now" (which was recorded in September 2006) and a different version of his 1992 hit "7" dubbed the "E Flat Version," (which was recorded Aug. 9, 1992).

More Prince music is expected to be released in August.

The two songs were previewed at Paisley Park's Celebration 2023, where the tracks were given out to attendees on USB keys. The celebration featured performances, panels, and star-studded programming with fans from around the world attending Prince's home in Chanhassen.

Grammy Award-winning artist Chaka Khan, members of Prince's band, Minnesota super group Sounds of Blackness, New Power Generations, and Prince protégé Shelby J were among several artists on the property on June 8-11.

Fans can listen to Prince's previously unreleased singles on all streaming platforms, including below.